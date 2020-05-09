A destination that successfully overcame the Covid-19 pandemic and can offer tourists a secure vacation location, this is the aim of Portuguese authorities as part of its efforts to get the economy back on its feet.

There is no doubt as to the enormous damage the coronavirus has dealt to the sector. The number of international tourists has dropped 40 percent since the beginning of the crisis, according to a study by Oxford Economics, and hotels in Portugal are braced for a 50 percent fall in income this year.EFE

pfm/jt