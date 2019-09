María Lopes Matias, a 50-year-old Portuguese shepherd, is one of the students who will be embarking on the pioneering course the "School for Speherds" launches at the end of September, Portugal, 3 September 2019. EFE/Carlos García

Portugal will launch its first "School of Shepherds" in September, a pioneering project that aims to rejuvenate a profession that is in danger of extinction.

Shepherds play an important role in preserving the environment, contributing to Portugal's cheese tradition and helping to prevent forest fires that devastate thousands of hectares every year.