Portugal's national team players Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Ricardo Quaresma (L) and Manuel Fernandes (R) in action during the training session at the Kratovo training camp, which will be the Team Base Camp during the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Ramensky, Moscow, Russia, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal's national team on Thursday went through a training session in preparation for their 2018 FIFA World Cup second-round match against Uruguay.

Midfielder William Carvalho, who played all three Group B games against Spain, Morocco and Iran, missed the practice led by head coach Fernando Santos with a slight muscle injury that should not force him out of Saturday's clash.

Meanwhile, left back Raphael Guerreiro and right wing Gelson Martins exercised along with the rest of the squad at the team's base camp on the outskirts of Moscow after they recovered from their muscle problems.

Portugal is due to face Uruguay on Saturday - the opening day of the knockout round - in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi in southeast Russia.