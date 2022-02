Portuguese artist Alexandre Farto, better known as Vhils, poses during an interview with Efe next to one of the works that is part of the "Fractal" exhibition at the Delimbo gallery in Seville, Spain. EPA-EFE/Alfredo Valenzuela

Portuguese artist Alexandre Farto, better known as Vhils, has cut the surface of a street wall formed by posters to compose a panoramic view of the southern Spanish Seville city.

The city profile is part of the Fractal exhibit held at Seville’s Delimbo art gallery, bringing together works made with tiles, with transparent resin and fragments of walls for some of his graffiti.EFE

