Indiana Pacers center Kyle O'Quinn (top) defends against Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/Warren Toda

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (L) tries to stop Indiana Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic at the basket in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/Warren Toda

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (R) runs around Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Warren Toda

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (L) passes around Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/Warren Toda

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (R) defends against Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (L) in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/Warren Toda

Reserve forward Norman Powell scored 23 points and headlined a list of eight players, who scored in double digits, to take the Toronto Raptors to a 121-105 win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, snapping their six game winning streak.

The Raptors (30-12), who won their second straight game and notched their seventh victory in the last ten games, returned to the top spot of the Eastern Conference, with a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Forward Serge Ibaka scored 18 points in 23 minutes of play, going 7-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line, and managed six rebounds.

Guard Danny Green added 15 points for the Toronto team, which improved their home record this season to 16-4.

The Pacers (26-13), placed second in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference, had as top scorer, Bojan Bogdanovic, who narrowly missed a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Forward Domantas Sabonis managed a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while guard Victor Oladipo added 16 points for the Indiana team.