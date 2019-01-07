Reserve forward Norman Powell scored 23 points and headlined a list of eight players, who scored in double digits, to take the Toronto Raptors to a 121-105 win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, snapping their six game winning streak.
The Raptors (30-12), who won their second straight game and notched their seventh victory in the last ten games, returned to the top spot of the Eastern Conference, with a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Forward Serge Ibaka scored 18 points in 23 minutes of play, going 7-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line, and managed six rebounds.
Guard Danny Green added 15 points for the Toronto team, which improved their home record this season to 16-4.
The Pacers (26-13), placed second in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference, had as top scorer, Bojan Bogdanovic, who narrowly missed a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Forward Domantas Sabonis managed a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while guard Victor Oladipo added 16 points for the Indiana team.