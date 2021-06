A woman with a stroller walks past a large photograph of Soviet soldiers leaving Czechoslovakia in 1991, in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 June 2021. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Czechs on Monday commemorated the 30th anniversary of the withdrawal of the Soviet troops from former Czechoslovakia through a large-scale street photo exhibition in Prague.

The exhibition that runs until the end of July showcases scenes from the departure of the USSR army that invaded the Czechoslovak territory in 1968 alongside other troops from the Warsaw Pact. EFE

