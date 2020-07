Aerial view of hundreds of diners sitting at a gigantic table measuring 515 meters (1,690 feet) in length and spanning the entirety of the iconic Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Musicians perform as diners sit at a gigantic table measuring 515 meters (1,690 feet) in length and spanning the entirety of the iconic Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Aerial view of diners sitting at a gigantic table measuring 515 meters (1,690 feet) in length and spanning the entirety of the iconic Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Diners sit at a gigantic table measuring 515 meters (1,690 feet) in length and spanning the entirety of the iconic Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Musicians perform as diners sit at a gigantic table measuring 515 meters (1,690 feet) in length and spanning the entirety of the iconic Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Diners sit at a gigantic table measuring 515 meters (1,690 feet) in length and spanning the entirety of the iconic Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

With a table spanning the 515-meter Charles Bridge, Prague sought to turn the page Tuesday after the novel coronavirus left the popular tourist destination devoid of visitors for months.

"The table is set" was the name of the event organized by the citizen group "Piána na ulici" (Pianos in the streets) and the capital’s city council. EFE-EPA

gm/tw