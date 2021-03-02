The lockdown and measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 have led to the temporary closure of hotels in the Czech Republic, an opportunity that the mayor of Prague, which has the highest number of infections in the EU and which has seen its tourist visitor all but disappear, has taken advantage of to use the accommodations and house homeless people who have tested positive for coronavirus.
In November, the Czech capital's city hall discreetly opened the first "Covid house" in a four-star hotel, in order to avoid adverse reactions from local residents. EFE-EPA