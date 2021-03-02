Prague houses Covid-positive homeless people in empty tourist hotels

Prague (Czech Republic), 01/03/2021.- A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample from a homeless man in a hotel in Prague, Czech Republic, 01 March 2021 (issued 02 March 2021). Lockdown and measures against COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus led to the temporary closure of hotels in the Czech Republic. Councilors in Prague, the capital of the country with one of the largest infection rates in the EU, took the opportunity to rent these tourist place and accommodate homeless people who tested positive for coronavirus. The City of Prague in cooperation with the Center of Social Services of Prague, opened the first 'Covid house' in a 4-star hotel in November 2020. Currently there are three facilities in Prague with a capacity for 181 people. According to the Czech Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, it is estimated that there are about 3,250 homeless people in Prague, and the incidence of COVID-19 disease among them is increasing. (Abierto, República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Prague (Czech Republic), 01/03/2021.- A homeless person sits in the room in a hotel in Prague, Czech Republic, 01 March 2021 (issued 02 March 2021). Lockdown and measures against COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus led to the temporary closure of hotels in the Czech Republic. Councilors in Prague, the capital of the country with one of the largest infection rates in the EU, took the opportunity to rent these tourist place and accommodate homeless people who tested positive for coronavirus. The City of Prague in cooperation with the Center of Social Services of Prague, opened the first 'Covid house' in a 4-star hotel in November 2020. Currently there are three facilities in Prague with a capacity for 181 people. According to the Czech Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, it is estimated that there are about 3,250 homeless people in Prague, and the incidence of COVID-19 disease among them is increasing. (Abierto, República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Prague (Czech Republic), 01/03/2021.- Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) talk to homeless man in a hotel in Prague, Czech Republic, 01 March 2021 (issued 02 March 2021). Lockdown and measures against COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus led to the temporary closure of hotels in the Czech Republic. Councilors in Prague, the capital of the country with one of the largest infection rates in the EU, took the opportunity to rent these tourist place and accommodate homeless people who tested positive for coronavirus. The City of Prague in cooperation with the Center of Social Services of Prague, opened the first 'Covid house' in a 4-star hotel in November 2020. Currently there are three facilities in Prague with a capacity for 181 people. According to the Czech Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, it is estimated that there are about 3,250 homeless people in Prague, and the incidence of COVID-19 disease among them is increasing. (Abierto, República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Prague (Czech Republic), 01/03/2021.- A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) holds a hand of a homeless woman during taking a swab sample in a hotel in Prague, Czech Republic, 01 March 2021 (issued 02 March 2021). Lockdown and measures against COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus led to the temporary closure of hotels in the Czech Republic. Councilors in Prague, the capital of the country with one of the largest infection rates in the EU, took the opportunity to rent these tourist place and accommodate homeless people who tested positive for coronavirus. The City of Prague in cooperation with the Center of Social Services of Prague, opened the first 'Covid house' in a 4-star hotel in November 2020. Currently there are three facilities in Prague with a capacity for 181 people. According to the Czech Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, it is estimated that there are about 3,250 homeless people in Prague, and the incidence of COVID-19 disease among them is increasing. (Abierto, República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Prague (Czech Republic), 01/03/2021.- A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes notes in a hotel in Prague, Czech Republic, 01 March 2021 (issued 02 March 2021). Lockdown and measures against COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus led to the temporary closure of hotels in the Czech Republic. Councilors in Prague, the capital of the country with one of the largest infection rates in the EU, took the opportunity to rent these tourist place and accommodate homeless people who tested positive for coronavirus. The City of Prague in cooperation with the Center of Social Services of Prague, opened the first 'Covid house' in a 4-star hotel in November 2020. Currently there are three facilities in Prague with a capacity for 181 people. According to the Czech Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, it is estimated that there are about 3,250 homeless people in Prague, and the incidence of COVID-19 disease among them is increasing. (Abierto, República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK