A bell ringer leads others to synchronize the melody inside the bell tower of St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 July 2020 (issued 21 July 2020).EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Bell ringers, including Chief of St. Vitus Cathedral bell ringers, Tomas Starecky (R), inside the bell tower of St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 July 2020 (issued 21 July 2020).EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Bell ringers, including Chief of St. Vitus Cathedral bell ringers, Tomas Starecky (C), inside the bell tower of St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 July 2020 (issued 21 July 2020).EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A bell ringer (L) pulls a rope inside the bell tower of St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 July 2020 (issued 21 July 2020). EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A view of of St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 July 2020 (issued 21 July 2020).EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Chief of St. Vitus Cathedral bell ringers Tomas Starecky waits for ringing at bell tower of St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 July 2020 (issued 21 July 2020).EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A bell ringer inside the bell tower of St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 July 2020 (issued 21 July 2020).EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Bell ringers, including Chief of St. Vitus Cathedral bell ringers, Tomas Starecky (R), inside the bell tower of St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 July 2020 (issued 21 July 2020).EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A bell ringer inside the bell tower of St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 July 2020 (issued 21 July 2020). EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Bell ringers prepare inside the bell tower of St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 July 2020 (issued 21 July 2020).EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague is home to a dying tradition, being one of only four sites in the world where the bells are rung manually by volunteers every Sunday.

Some of the bells at the cathedral in the Czech capital are over 100 years old. EFE-EPA

