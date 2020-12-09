Prague woman keeps age-old artisanal clockmaking alive

Prague (Czech Republic), 17/06/2020.- (10/27) A craftsman of L. Hainz company performs maintenance work on the tower's clock at the Church of St Ludmila in Prague, Czech Republic, 17 June 2020. Classic clocks are part of the landscape of Prague, known as the 'city of a hundred towers' for its centuries-old mechanical devices - including the famed Astronomical Clock in the Old Square. Mariana Nesnidalova is the head of L. Hainz, a family business that was founded in 1836 which has carved out a niche in the production and manufacture of mechanical tower clocks - for town halls, churches and monuments - that are built using techniques that date back from the second half of the 19th century. The company also repairs and maintains the intricate timepieces. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa08872396

Prague (Czech Republic), 18/06/2020.- (14/27) A mountaineer removes a dial from the tower during maintenance of the tower's clock at the Church of St Ludmila in Prague, Czech Republic, 18 June 2020. Classic clocks are part of the landscape of Prague, known as the 'city of a hundred towers' for its centuries-old mechanical devices - including the famed Astronomical Clock in the Old Square. Mariana Nesnidalova is the head of L. Hainz, a family business that was founded in 1836 which has carved out a niche in the production and manufacture of mechanical tower clocks - for town halls, churches and monuments - that are built using techniques that date back from the second half of the 19th century. The company also repairs and maintains the intricate timepieces. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa08872396

Lysa Nad Labem (Czech Republic), 02/06/2020.- (06/27) A craftsman of L. Hainz company works on a tower'Äôs clock at the workshop in Lysa nad Labem, Czech Republic, 02 June 2020. Classic clocks are part of the landscape of Prague, known as the 'city of a hundred towers' for its centuries-old mechanical devices - including the famed Astronomical Clock in the Old Square. Mariana Nesnidalova is the head of L. Hainz, a family business that was founded in 1836 which has carved out a niche in the production and manufacture of mechanical tower clocks - for town halls, churches and monuments - that are built using techniques that date back from the second half of the 19th century. The company also repairs and maintains the intricate timepieces. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa08872396

Prague (Czech Republic), 04/12/2020.- (26/27) A craftsman of L. Hainz company performs maintenance work on the tower's clock at the Church of St. Vojtech in Prague, Czech Republic, 04 December 2020. Classic clocks are part of the landscape of Prague, known as the 'city of a hundred towers' for its centuries-old mechanical devices - including the famed Astronomical Clock in the Old Square. Mariana Nesnidalova is the head of L. Hainz, a family business that was founded in 1836 which has carved out a niche in the production and manufacture of mechanical tower clocks - for town halls, churches and monuments - that are built using techniques that date back from the second half of the 19th century. The company also repairs and maintains the intricate timepieces. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa08872396

Prague (Czech Republic), 24/08/2020.- (21/27) A mountaineer works on lifting up the repaired dials during maintenance work on the tower's clock at the Church of St Ludmila in Prague, Czech Republic, 24 August 2020. Classic clocks are part of the landscape of Prague, known as the 'city of a hundred towers' for its centuries-old mechanical devices - including the famed Astronomical Clock in the Old Square. Mariana Nesnidalova is the head of L. Hainz, a family business that was founded in 1836 which has carved out a niche in the production and manufacture of mechanical tower clocks - for town halls, churches and monuments - that are built using techniques that date back from the second half of the 19th century. The company also repairs and maintains the intricate timepieces. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa08872396

Prague (Czech Republic), 24/08/2020.- (16/27) Craftsmen of L. Hainz company lift up a repaired dial during maintenance work on the tower's clock at the Church of St Ludmila in Prague, Czech Republic, 24 August 2020. Classic clocks are part of the landscape of Prague, known as the 'city of a hundred towers' for its centuries-old mechanical devices - including the famed Astronomical Clock in the Old Square. Mariana Nesnidalova is the head of L. Hainz, a family business that was founded in 1836 which has carved out a niche in the production and manufacture of mechanical tower clocks - for town halls, churches and monuments - that are built using techniques that date back from the second half of the 19th century. The company also repairs and maintains the intricate timepieces. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa08872396

Prague (Czech Republic), 24/08/2020.- (18/27) Craftsmen of L. Hainz company prepare repaired dials for lifting up during maintenance work on the tower's clock at the Church of St Ludmila in Prague, Czech Republic, 24 August 2020. Classic clocks are part of the landscape of Prague, known as the 'city of a hundred towers' for its centuries-old mechanical devices - including the famed Astronomical Clock in the Old Square. Mariana Nesnidalova is the head of L. Hainz, a family business that was founded in 1836 which has carved out a niche in the production and manufacture of mechanical tower clocks - for town halls, churches and monuments - that are built using techniques that date back from the second half of the 19th century. The company also repairs and maintains the intricate timepieces. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa08872396

Lysa Nad Labem (Czech Republic), 02/06/2020.- (08/27) Mariana Nesnidalova, owner of the company L. Hainz, poses at the workshop in Lysa nad Labem, Czech Republic, 02 June 2020. Classic clocks are part of the landscape of Prague, known as the 'city of a hundred towers' for its centuries-old mechanical devices - including the famed Astronomical Clock in the Old Square. Mariana Nesnidalova is the head of L. Hainz, a family business that was founded in 1836 which has carved out a niche in the production and manufacture of mechanical tower clocks - for town halls, churches and monuments - that are built using techniques that date back from the second half of the 19th century. The company also repairs and maintains the intricate timepieces. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa08872396

Lysa Nad Labem (Czech Republic), 02/06/2020.- (07/27) New components are placed at the workshop of L. Hainz company in Lysa nad Labem, Czech Republic, 02 June 2020. Classic clocks are part of the landscape of Prague, known as the 'city of a hundred towers' for its centuries-old mechanical devices - including the famed Astronomical Clock in the Old Square. Mariana Nesnidalova is the head of L. Hainz, a family business that was founded in 1836 which has carved out a niche in the production and manufacture of mechanical tower clocks - for town halls, churches and monuments - that are built using techniques that date back from the second half of the 19th century. The company also repairs and maintains the intricate timepieces. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa08872396

Prague (Czech Republic), 24/08/2020.- (20/27) A component of clocks are pictured during maintenance work on the tower's clock at the Church of St Ludmila in Prague, Czech Republic, 24 August 2020. Classic clocks are part of the landscape of Prague, known as the 'city of a hundred towers' for its centuries-old mechanical devices - including the famed Astronomical Clock in the Old Square. Mariana Nesnidalova is the head of L. Hainz, a family business that was founded in 1836 which has carved out a niche in the production and manufacture of mechanical tower clocks - for town halls, churches and monuments - that are built using techniques that date back from the second half of the 19th century. The company also repairs and maintains the intricate timepieces. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa08872396

Prague (Czech Republic), 17/06/2020.- (09/27) A craftsman of L. Hainz company performs maintenance work on the tower's clock at the Church of St Ludmila in Prague, Czech Republic, 17 June 2020. Classic clocks are part of the landscape of Prague, known as the 'city of a hundred towers' for its centuries-old mechanical devices - including the famed Astronomical Clock in the Old Square. Mariana Nesnidalova is the head of L. Hainz, a family business that was founded in 1836 which has carved out a niche in the production and manufacture of mechanical tower clocks - for town halls, churches and monuments - that are built using techniques that date back from the second half of the 19th century. The company also repairs and maintains the intricate timepieces. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa08872396

Prague (Czech Republic), 17/06/2020.- (13/27) A craftsman of L. Hainz company catches a dial after removing it during maintenance of the tower's clock at the Church of St Ludmila in Prague, Czech Republic, 17 June 2020. Classic clocks are part of the landscape of Prague, known as the 'city of a hundred towers' for its centuries-old mechanical devices - including the famed Astronomical Clock in the Old Square. Mariana Nesnidalova is the head of L. Hainz, a family business that was founded in 1836 which has carved out a niche in the production and manufacture of mechanical tower clocks - for town halls, churches and monuments - that are built using techniques that date back from the second half of the 19th century. The company also repairs and maintains the intricate timepieces. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa08872396