efe-epaBy Gustavo Monge
Prague

Classic clocks are part of the landscape of Prague, known as the "city of a hundred towers" for its centuries-old mechanical devices - including the famed Astronomical Clock in the Old Square.


They are part of an artisanal tradition that is kept alive to this day by a former landscaper, Mariana Nesnídalová.


"It was not my dream. I preferred to design gardens, and this developed over time," the 50-year-old Prague native tells Efe. EFE-EPA


