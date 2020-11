Covid-tested flights, whereby passengers take rapid antigen tests before boarding a plane, is Austrian Airlines and Vienna’s international airport's proposal for overcoming the almost insurmountable travel restrictions in place around the world due to the pandemic.

The airline sector has been battered by coronavirus restrictions. In October, the number of travelers passing through the airport in the Austrian capital was 80% lower than the previous year. EFE -EPA

