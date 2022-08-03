Photo provided by The Walt Disney Company showing a scene from the new "Predator" franchise film, to be released in early August 2022 and titled "Prey. EFE/ David Bukach

Photo provided by The Walt Disney Company showing actress Amber Midthunder in her role as Naru in a scene from the new "Predator" franchise film, to be released in early August 2022 and titled "Prey. EFE/ David Bukach

"Predator," the horrible alien who hunts humans for pure pleasure, made his debut on the silver screen more than 30 years ago but he still continues to inspire new movies.

The latest of the cinematic efforts in the popular and long-running franchise is "Prey, set in 1719 and filmed in the Comanche language.

The director who has made possible the return of the Predator character, Dan Trachtenberg (one of the directors on the series "The Boys"), insisted that this new film is not a prequel to the original 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and it is not a story that provides the audience with the origins of the famous extraterrestrial.