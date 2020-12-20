Street performer Mohd Nor Hisham Awang Nong is helped into a costume of the movie character, Predator, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 19 December 2020 (issued 20 December 2020). EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Street performer Mohd Nor Hisham Awang Non, in a costume of the movie character Predator, crosses the road in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 19 December 2020 (issued 20 December 2020). EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Street performer Mohd Nor Hisham Awang Nong is helped into a costume of the movie character, Predator, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 19 December 2020 (issued 20 December 2020). EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Street performer Mohd Nor Hisham Awang Non, in a costume of the movie character Predator, distributes the face mask to children in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 19 December 2020 (issued 20 December 2020). EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Street performer Mohd Nor Hisham Awang Non, in a costume of the movie character Predator, speaks to a person at the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 19 December 2020 (issued 20 December 2020). EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Dressed as movie character Predator, Mohd Nor Hisham Awang Nong has been handing out Covid-19 face masks and stopping to have his photo taken with captivated children and adults around the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

Hisham, who lost most of the sight in his right eye in 2016 and was forced to retire as an ambulance driver, said he wears the Predator costume, weighing 6 kilograms, for two to three hours a day.

He has told local media that he has been using his own money, as well as some donated funds from members of the public, to hand out the masks, as well as food to the homeless.

A visual story by epa’s Ahmad Yusni