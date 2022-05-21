Thousands of people participate in the 'March of Silence' protest, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 20 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

People hold up photographs of missing persons during the 'March of Silence' protest, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 20 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

People hold up photographs of missing persons during the 'March of Silence' protest, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 20 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

The popular phrase "a picture is worth a thousand words" was illustrated Friday in Uruguay, where the 197 people who disappeared during the Uruguayan civic-military dictatorship (1973-1985) were showcased in the more than 20,000 photographs included in the 27th edition of the March of Silence.

About 100,000 people paraded in silence, broken only by the cry "Present!" after the name of each of the victims was read out.

The faces of the missing, whose relatives and friends stopped hearing news of them at the time of their arrest, flooded the main avenue of Montevideo, enveloped in a deafening silence during the almost two hours that the demonstration lasted.

(...)