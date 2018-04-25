President of Union Deportiva Las Palmas, Miguel Angel Ramirez, adresses the media as he leaves n6 magistrates' court in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIRA URQUIJO A.

The president of the Spanish soccer team Las Palmas was arrested Wednesday in connection with allegations of fraud.

Miguel Angel Ramirez was detained after landing at Gran Canaria airport on board a private plane from Miami, United States, although was later released after appearing in front of a judge.

An arrest warrant was issued for him when he failed to appear as a dependent at a previous hearing about his alleged manipulation of his staff's wages in a way that defrauded the social security system.

Las Palmas was relegated this season from La Liga to the Second Division.