Boston Red Sox baserunner Andrew Benintendi (C) celebrates as he scores on batter J.D. Martinez' two-run single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the fifth inning of game two of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Boston Red Sox players celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel (R) and catcher Christian Vazquez (L) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws the final pitch of the top of the sixth inning of game two of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Starting pitcher David Price turned in a fine performance to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

With the win, the Red Sox have now taken a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven World Series.

Price worked six innings, allowing three hits, two runs while striking out five batters and walking three to take the win.

Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez got two of the four runs scored by his team.

Dodgers opening pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits in his 4 2/3 innings while striking out five to take the loss.

Game 3 will be played on Friday at Dodger Stadium, which the home team will need to win to prevent going down 0-3 in the series, a deficit that no team has been able to come back from in the World Series.