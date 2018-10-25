Starting pitcher David Price turned in a fine performance to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park on Wednesday.
With the win, the Red Sox have now taken a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven World Series.
Price worked six innings, allowing three hits, two runs while striking out five batters and walking three to take the win.
Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez got two of the four runs scored by his team.
Dodgers opening pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits in his 4 2/3 innings while striking out five to take the loss.
Game 3 will be played on Friday at Dodger Stadium, which the home team will need to win to prevent going down 0-3 in the series, a deficit that no team has been able to come back from in the World Series.