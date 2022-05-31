Filipino forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun demonstrates her process in forensic examination of human remains of alleged victims of extra-judicial killings at her examination room at the University of the Philippines in Manila, Philippines, 25 May 2022 EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Catholic priest Flavie Villanueva (R) turns over to a surviving relative (2nd R) the cremated remains of a victim of alleged extra-judicial killing during a memorial service at a church in Manila, Philippines, 15 November 2021. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A priest and a forensic doctor have teamed up to publish an independent investigation that has shed light on the obscure and bloody war on drugs waged by Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, who is poised to leave office in one month.

The probe by Flavie Villanueva and Dr. Raquel Fortun has revealed the existence of falsified medical certificates to cover up gunshot deaths and the killing of young people who were not involved in narcotics.

Duterte’s war on drugs, a flagship policy of the controversial president, has claimed the lives of between 27,000-30,000 people, according to a number of NGOs.

Investigations like the one conducted by Father Flavie and Fortun are the only way to dig into the facts of what happened during the policy’s violent enforcement given Duterte’s obstructionism, which is not likely to change following the handover of power to ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, on June 30.

(...)