A priest and a forensic doctor have teamed up to publish an independent investigation that has shed light on the obscure and bloody war on drugs waged by Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, who is poised to leave office in one month.
The probe by Flavie Villanueva and Dr. Raquel Fortun has revealed the existence of falsified medical certificates to cover up gunshot deaths and the killing of young people who were not involved in narcotics.
Duterte’s war on drugs, a flagship policy of the controversial president, has claimed the lives of between 27,000-30,000 people, according to a number of NGOs.
Investigations like the one conducted by Father Flavie and Fortun are the only way to dig into the facts of what happened during the policy’s violent enforcement given Duterte’s obstructionism, which is not likely to change following the handover of power to ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, on June 30.
(...)