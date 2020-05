A parishioner reads the bible during a virtual mass at San Juan Bosco church in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 30 April 2020 (issued 2 May 2020). EFE/Marcos Pin

Pastor Edilberto Torres after a virtual mass at San Juan Bosco church in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 30 April 2020 (issued 2 May 2020). EFE/Marcos Pin

Priests in Guayaquil, the city most affected by Covid-19 in Ecuador, have had to reinvent themselves to continue giving spiritual guidance after the country’s churches were closed and funerals forbidden.

Clergy have had to embrace technology in their search for new ways to spiritually and psychologically support their believers.