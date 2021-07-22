The Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area - an international body for the inclusive, healthy and prosperous Mediterranean societies - will finance 40 new projects and invest 65 million euros in 2021.

The partnership, which in 2020 invested 167 million euros in projects, has put the climate crisis at the top of its agenda, encouraging a “scientific diplomacy” between politically distant countries, director of the Prima foundation, Octavi Quintana, told Efe.

The Prima foundation, linked to the Ministry of Science and Innovation with headquarters in Barcelona, brings together 19 European and North African countries, and finances projects to improve water availability and sustainable agriculture production in regions distressed by climate change, urbanization and population growth.

The mission of this program post-Covid pandemic is to promote projects that have a cross-sectional scope to meet the needs of the Mediterranean region and address the imbalances between the northern and southern shores, according to the Prima Foundation director.

In addition to promoting development projects for sustainable water and agricultural management, the foundation is working on developing the Mediterranean diet as one of the potentials of the region, especially now that with the global pandemic, the importance of proximity in the food chain has become key.

However, the director warns that the food sector in the region needs to improve as currently, the Mediterranean region imports up to 50% of its consumption, a dependence that was significantly lower some decades ago.

EFE

mp/mg