Prince Albert II of Monaco during an interview with Efe at the Monaco Palace, in Monaco, 14 June 2022 (issed 10 September 2022). EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A view of the place where US actress Princess Grace Kelly, on 14 September 1982 was killed in an car accident in La Turbie, France, near Monaco, 14 June 2022 (issued 10 September 2022). EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Prince Albert II of Monaco during an interview with Efe at the Monaco Palace, in Monaco, 14 June 2022 (issued 10 September 2022). EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Prince Albert II remembers his mother: "The pain is still there"

As the anniversary of Grace Kelly’s death approaches, her son Prince Albert II of Monaco discusses her legacy with Efe in an exclusive interview.

"They say that time heals all wounds, but the pain is still there, deep in the heart," the ruler of the Grimaldi dynasty tells Efe from the Palais Princier, a medieval construction in the glamorous micro-state of some 38,000 inhabitants located in the heart of the Côte d'Azur.

Oscar winner Grace Kelly, well known for being Alfred Hitchcock’s muse, abandoned a brilliant Hollywood career to marry Rainier III and become the Princess of Monaco.

(...)