Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales (C-L) prepares chapati bread during his visit Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, the holy temple of Sikhs, in New Delhi, India, Nov.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, arrives to visit Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, the holy temple of Sikhs, in New Delhi, India, Nov.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales visits Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, the holy temple of Sikhs, in New Delhi, India, Nov.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales gestures as he visits Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, the holy temple of Sikhs, in New Delhi, India, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Prince Charles, heir-to-the-British throne, began his 10th official visit to India on Wednesday for meeting with government officials and paid a visit to one of the most important Sikh shrines in a packed schedule with a focus on climate change.

The two-day trip is his second visit to the country in the past two years where the prince will be celebrating his 71st birthday on Thursday.