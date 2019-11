Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, cuts a cake as he celebrates his birthday with school children from the Kaivalya Education Foundation, which is supported by the British Asian Trust, during his visit in Mumbai, India, Nov.14, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Prince Charles, heir-to-the-British throne, on Thursday celebrated his 71st birthday in the port city of Mumbai before wrapping up his two-day India visit during which he met with several dignitaries and businesspersons.

A group of children, who receive educational aid from his foundation, the British Asian Trust, sang the “Happy Birthday To You” jingle for the prince who was wearing a white and red flower garland around his neck to celebrate the day.