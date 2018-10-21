Shay Hampton of the USA crosses the finish line smoking a cigar during the Road Cycling Criterium event at the Invictus Games, in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Debbie O'connell of Britain competes during the Road Cycling Criterium event at the Invictus Games, in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Competitors line up for the start of the Road Cycling Criterium event at the Invictus Games, in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Loreto Di Loreto makes his way through the course at Mrs. Macquarie's Chair during the Road Cycling Time Trials event at the Invictus Games, in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex is seen during the cycling time trial on the second day of the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince Harry on Sunday attended a cycling event at the Invictus Games in Australia and presented medals to the winners.

The Games were inaugurated on Saturday night by Harry and Meghan - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - on the forecourt of the world heritage-listed Sydney Opera House.

"You are the optimistic generation. You are the new generation of service and you are the role models to us all," the prince had said during the opening ceremony.

Around 500 participants from 18 countries are competing in 11 medal sports in the games, which was created by Harry in 2014 for disabled soldiers and war veterans.

Although Meghan did not accompany Harry for the Invictus event, she was later seen with him at a reception hosted by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his family.

Prince Harry and Meghan are into the sixth day of their visit to Australia, as a part of their tour of Oceania, which will also include visits to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.