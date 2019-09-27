Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex talks with a child as he joins school children in a tree planting event in Chobe National Park, Kasane, Botswana, 26 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DOMINIC LIPINSKI / PA PHOTOS / POOL

Britain's Princess Diana wearing a heavy duty protection vest and face shield, accompanied by a mine clearing expert of the Halo Trust during her visit to the minefields in the high plateaux near Huambo, Angola, 15 January 1997. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM

The Duke of Sussex (L) walking through a minefield to see the work of landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust, in Dirico, Angola, 27 September 2019, and his mother, Britain's Princess Diana (R), visiting the minefields in the high plateaux near Huambo, Angola, 15 January 1997. EFE/EPA/DOMINIC LIPINSKI / ANTONIO COTRIM

The United Kingdom's Prince Harry has retraced his mother Princess Diana’s visit to Angola by walking through a partially cleared minefield.

The Duke of Sussex saw the legacy of his mother’s efforts to fight against landmines on Friday.