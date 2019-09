Britain's Prine Harry (C) and Meghan (L), Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive a baby jersey for their son Archie as a gift during a visit to Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Britain's Meghan (C), the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex dance with South African children during a visit to Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN VOGLER / DAILY MIRROR / POOL

Britain's Prince Harry (C-R), the Duke of Sussex and Meghan (C-L) the Duchess of Sussex meet South African children during a visit to Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN VOGLER / DAILY MIRROR / POOL

Britain's Meghan (C), the Duchess of Sussex dances with South African children as Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex looks on during a visit to Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Britain's Meghan (C), the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex dance during a visit to Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Britain's Prince Harry (C-L), the Duke of Sussex and Meghan (C-R) the Duchess of Sussex meet South African children during a visit to Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Britain's Meghan (L), the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry (R) the Duke of Sussex during a visit to Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN VOGLER / DAILY MIRROR / POOL

The United Kingdom’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday began their first official visit since the birth of their son on a 10-day trip around southern Africa.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, who is not yet five months old, arrived on a commercial flight to Cape Town.