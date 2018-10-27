Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex are seen during the medal presentation following the Wheelchair Basketball Final at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, 27 October 2018. EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex presents a medal during the medal presentation following the Wheelchair Basketball Final at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, 27 October 2018. EPA/CRAIG GOLDING

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex are seen during the medal presentation following the Wheelchair Basketball Final at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, 27 October 2018. EPA/CRAIG GOLDING

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex are seen during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, 27 October 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Saturday attended the wheelchair basketball final as the Invictus Games in Sydney drew to a close.

The royal couple, who tied the knot in May and were expecting their first child, presented the medals to the winning teams, with the United States taking the gold.

Afterwards, Harry and Meghan attended the closing ceremony of the games, a competition set up by the prince in 2014.

"Hello Invictus! Good evening Sydney. As always when these games close, I would like to start by saying thank you," Harry said during the closing ceremony, as tweeted by Kensington Palace.

The royals would later head to New Zealand where they would conclude their tour of Oceania.

The Invictus Games welcomes wounded armed services personnel to compete in various sporting events.