The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the naming ceremony of the UK's new polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, Cammell Laird Shipyard, Birkenhead, Britain, 26 September 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are Joined by Sir David Attenborough as they attend the naming ceremony of the UK's new polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, at Cammell Laird Shipyard, Birkenhead, Britain, 26 September 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

The United Kingdom’s Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and natural historian David Attenbourough on Thursday attended the launch of a scientific research vessel that will go on exploratory missions in Antarctica and the Arctic in the years to come.

A public vote had decided that the ship should be named “Boaty McBoatface,” but that name was set aside in favor of the RRS Sir David Attenborough in homage to the British broadcaster and historian.