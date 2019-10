Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C-L) and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C-R) pose for a group photo as they visit the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Pakistan, 17 October 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The UK's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine, on Thursday celebrated three children's birthdays at an orphanage, tried their hand at cricket and visited a cancer hospital during their visit to Pakistan.

A third day of activities took the royal couple to the eastern city of Lahore, where they visited a center run by nonprofit SOS villages, which hosts around 150 orphans.