Texas Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar and first baseman Ronald Guzman both hit homers leading Rangers to a 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees Tuesday.

Profar (3) hit a homer in the first inning with two runners on base, while Guzman (4) hit a solo home run in the fourth inning against Yankees opener Domingo German, with no outs.

Rangers' starting pitcher Cole Hamels (3-4) threw seven innings and held the Yankees to two runs on four hits.

Yankees rookies Gleyber Torres (7) and Miguel Andujar (5) had collected solo homers off Hamels, while Austin Romine (2) hit a two-run homer in the eighth.