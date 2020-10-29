'Promised land': Ningxia leads China’s booming wine industry
epa-efeBy Alex Plavevski
Yinchuan, China
Yinchuan (China), 23/10/2020.- An employee seen through a glass cleans a glass at a winery in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 23 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020). Nestled in the hinterlands of north-central China, between the Yellow River and the Helan Mountains in Ningxia, lies some of the country'Äôs most fertile soil that yields a range of rich agricultural products, from wheat and rice to sugar and grapes. Known as the 'ÄòOasis of the hinterland'Äô, the area, which combines optimal altitudes with a relatively arid climate and moderate temperatures, has quickly become a major hub of Chinese wine production, a sector that is currently booming. China ranks as the fifth largest wine consumer in the world. According to official figures, online retail sales of the wines from Ningxia increased by 22 percent year-on-year to nearly 290 million yuan (US dollars 42.2 million) in the first nine months of 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
Yinchuan (China), 23/10/2020.- An elderly Muslim woman working in a vineyard in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 23 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Yinchuan (China), 23/10/2020.- A visitor walks in a winery in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 23 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Yinchuan (China), 23/10/2020.- Employees work in a winery in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 23 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Yinchuan (China), 23/10/2020.- A picture taken with a drone shows elderly Muslim women working in a vineyard in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 23 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Yinchuan (China), 23/10/2020.- A women wearing a local traditional Muslim headscarf works in a vineyard in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 22 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Yinchuan (China), 23/10/2020.- A picture taken with a drone shows elderly Muslim women working in a vineyard in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 23 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Yinchuan (China), 23/10/2020.- A picture taken with a drone shows elderly Muslim women working in a vineyard in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 23 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Yinchuan (China), 22/10/2020.- A woman tastes wine on the 9th East Helan Mountain Area International Wine Expo venue in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 22 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Yinchuan (China), 22/10/2020.- A woman welcomes visitors to a winery booth at the 9th East Helan Mountain Area International Wine Expo in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 22 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Yinchuan (China), 22/10/2020.- A wine producer Wang Fang, known locally as 'Crazy Wang', talks to the media in her wine seller in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 22 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Yinchuan (China), 22/10/2020.- Employees work in a winery in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 22 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Yinchuan (China), 23/10/2020.- An elderlyly Muslim woman wearing a traiditional local headscarf works in a vineyard in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 23 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Yinchuan (China), 22/10/2020.- A wine bottles are stored at a winery in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 22 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Yinchuan (China), 23/10/2020.- A women wearing a local traditional Muslim headscarf works in a vineyard in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 22 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Yinchuan (China), 22/10/2020.- A woman looks at the wines on display at the 9th East Helan Mountain Area International Wine Expo in Yinchuan, Ningxia autonomous region, China, 22 October 2020 (issued 29 October 2020).
Nestled in a valley in the hinterlands of north-central China, between the Yellow River and the Helan Mountains in Ningxia, lies some of the country’s most fertile soil that yields a range of rich agricultural products, from wheat and rice to sugar and grapes.
Known as the “Oasis of the hinterland”, the area, which combines optimal altitudes with an arid climate and moderate temperatures, has become the major hub of Chinese wine production. EPA-EFE