epa-efeBy Alex Plavevski Yinchuan, China

Nestled in a valley in the hinterlands of north-central China, between the Yellow River and the Helan Mountains in Ningxia, lies some of the country’s most fertile soil that yields a range of rich agricultural products, from wheat and rice to sugar and grapes.

Known as the “Oasis of the hinterland”, the area, which combines optimal altitudes with an arid climate and moderate temperatures, has become the major hub of Chinese wine production. EPA-EFE

ap-ks/jot