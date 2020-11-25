Protecting stocks from illegal fishing: on patrol in the Bosphorus

Istanbul (Turkey), 23/11/2020.- A team member measure the length of the fishes at the fishing boat during a patrol against illegal and improper fishing in the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 November 2020 (issued 25 November 2020). A team made up of representatives of the agriculture ministry, Istanbul'Äôs Coast Guard and Maritime Police conducts patrols in the Bosphorus Strait and Marmara Sea in search of illegal and inappropriate fishing practices. A large coast guard boat carries its crew members to the area to be patrolled, using GPS and night vision screens to detect the locations of fishing boats. Small coast guard boats provide access to the fishing vessels after determining which boat needs inspections. During the controls, the working licenses and documents of the fishermen and the size of the fishes are checked. In addition, some prohibited hunting methods covering some small and prohibited fish species are inspected. Penalties are applied to those who do not comply with the rules or who fish without permission. The teams conducting inspections say that not catching small fish is crucial for the regeneration of the fish population. (Laos, Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

