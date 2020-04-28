A Tibetan women works inside a money exchange office near the Tibetan's main temple of Tsuglagkhang, popularly known as the Dalai Lama temple, during a lockdown, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh, India, 25 April 2020 (issued 28 Arpil 2020). EPA-EFE/SANJAY BAID

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama attends and officiates a Long Life prayer offering, at the main Buddhist temple of Tsuglagkhang, near the town of Dharamsala, India, 13 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SANJAY BAID

The guarded complex with a yellow facade in McLeodganj, a town in India's Himalaya mountain range, is shrouded in silence these days as it protects the "last" Dalai Lama from coronavirus through complete isolation.

Since late February, the Tibetan Buddhist leader, who walked across the Himalayas in 1959 after a failed popular uprising in Lhasa against the Chinese rule, has remained confined to his humble residence in permanent exile, this time due to the fear of a virus that, ironically, also originated in China. EFE-EPA