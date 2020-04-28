The guarded complex with a yellow facade in McLeodganj, a town in India's Himalaya mountain range, is shrouded in silence these days as it protects the "last" Dalai Lama from coronavirus through complete isolation.
Since late February, the Tibetan Buddhist leader, who walked across the Himalayas in 1959 after a failed popular uprising in Lhasa against the Chinese rule, has remained confined to his humble residence in permanent exile, this time due to the fear of a virus that, ironically, also originated in China. EFE-EPA