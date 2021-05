Protesters take part in a demonstration against the economic policies and to condemn the police brutality of the Colombian Government, at Friendship Torch Park in Miami, Florida, USA, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Protesters holds a banner showing the Colombian President Ivan Duque as a pig during a demonstration against the economic policies and to condemn the police brutality of the Colombian Government, at Friendship Torch Park in Miami, Florida, USA, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Members of the Colombian community in Paris take part in a demonstration in support of the opposition protests in Colombia, on Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Members of the Colombian community in Paris take part in a demonstration in support of the opposition protests in Colombia, on Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON

About 300 Colombians took to the streets in Mexico City, demanding an end to alleged state repression against protesters in their country.

At least 27 people have died, and nearly 360 have disappeared in days of protests across Colombia, plunging the country into crisis over President Ivan Duque's proposed tax reforms. EFE