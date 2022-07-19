A man rests between bookshelves at the newly-established library at Sri Lanka's presidential secretariat in Colombo on 18 July 2022. EFE-EPA/Indira Guerrero

A hand-painted sign hangs outside the secretariat of the Sri Lankan president, saying "this is now a library," and thus notifying the passersby that the colonial-era complex - which was stormed by thousands of protesters on on Jul. 9 - no longer houses any officials, only books.

The sea-facing colonial building built in 1930 was taken over by protesters angered by the severe economic crisis afflicting Sri Lanka, as they broke security barriers and stormed the secretariat, the prime minister's office and the presidential palace.

Ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to vacate his residence, and later flee the country and resign from his post as protests raged against him across the country.

Days later, the demonstrators agreed to return control of most of the government facilities - after days of walking all over the presidential palace and taking pictures - but the presidential secretariat in the heart of Colombo remains in their hands as the symbolic trophy of the unprecedented popular revolt.

(...)