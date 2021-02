A woman holds a placard during a protest outside the Immigration office in Kathmandu, Nepal, 11 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Women hold placards as they protest outside the Immigration office in Kathmandu, Nepal, 11 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Protests against Nepal's new travel rules for women going abroad

Dozens of protesters held a sit-in outside the immigration office in Kathmandu on Thursday against a new proposed rule that requires women less than 40 to produce a family consent and official permission for traveling abroad.

The department had recently forwarded the proposed amendment to the home ministry, seeking changes in the existing visit visa provisions.EFE-EPA

sp/ssk