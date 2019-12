Lebanese drag queen Serge Kukezian, also known as Diva, poses for a photo at studio where he shows a rainbow flag, symbol of the LGBT community, Bikfaya, Lebanon, 05 December 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Sporting a rainbow flag as a dress, Lebanese drag queen Diva adjusts the fabric with pins on one of her mannequins as she tells Efe that protests have been a breath of fresh air for the LGBTI movement.

Same-sex relationships are punishable in the middle eastern country but the LGTBI community has gained visibility in recent weeks after protests denouncing corruption erupted on 17 October.