A Thai protester holds a photograph of abducted Thai anti-government activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit during a protest outside Cambodian embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 June 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai police officer stops activists from posting a missing people photo of abducted Thai anti-government activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit during a protest outside Cambodian embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 June 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai activist covered his head with plastic bag shout slogans during a protest against the abduction of a Thai anti-government activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit outside Cambodian embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 June 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Protests in Thailand after alleged abduction of exiled activist in Cambodia

Thai pro-democracy activists on Monday called on Cambodian authorities to release a self-exiled Thai anti-government activist who was allegedly abducted in Cambodia last week.

According to United States-based watchdog Human Rights Watch, Wanchalearm Satsaksit, 37, was kidnapped at gunpoint in front of his apartment building in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh at 5.54 pm on Thursday and taken away in a black car. EFE-EPA

bkk-jt/ks