People participate in a march and rally against anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander racism and violence outside the State Capitol in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 20 March 2021. Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were killed during a shooting spree at three metro Atlanta massage parlors on 16 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Democratic Georgia State Representative Bee Nguyen speaks during a march and rally against anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander racism and violence outside the State Capitol in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 20 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Several protests and vigils were held Saturday across the United States against violent racism and hate crimes, days after a spree of shootings in Atlanta killed eight people, including six women of Asian origin.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta to express solidarity with the Asian-American community. EFE-EPA