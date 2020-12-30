At 85-years-old, Korean war veteran Chen Jixian cannot hold back his emotions when he recalls the calamities that struck Wuhan when the new coronavirus first emerged a year ago and led to the deaths of 3,869 people, according to official figures.
Chen was visiting People First, Lives First, a triumphalist exhibition centered on the efforts of the Chinese Communist Party in its handling of the pandemic and the sacrifices made by healthcare workers, soldiers and volunteers of Wuhan in limiting the spread of the coronavirus. EFE-EPA
jco/jot