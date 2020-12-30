Visitors look at a screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping during the government-sanctioned exhibition called 'People First, Lives First' about China's COVID-19 epidemic, at Culture Expo Center, which used to be the largest makeshift hospital, in Wuhan, China, 29 December 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

At 85-years-old, Korean war veteran Chen Jixian cannot hold back his emotions when he recalls the calamities that struck Wuhan when the new coronavirus first emerged a year ago and led to the deaths of 3,869 people, according to official figures.

Chen was visiting People First, Lives First, a triumphalist exhibition centered on the efforts of the Chinese Communist Party in its handling of the pandemic and the sacrifices made by healthcare workers, soldiers and volunteers of Wuhan in limiting the spread of the coronavirus. EFE-EPA

