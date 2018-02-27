Neymar of Paris Saint Germain reacts after scoring the 2-0 lead during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETTIT TESSON

Paris Saint Germain's Spanish head coach Unai Emery gestures during the French Ligue 1 soccer match, Olympique Lyon vs Paris Saint Germain, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon, France, on Jan. 21, 2018.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery on Tuesday did not rule out that injured forward Neymar Jr. may appear against Real Madrid in the upcoming Champions League tie.

PSG is set to host Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 second leg match on March 6, after the French side was defeated 3-1 in the first leg.

On the eve of the French Cup quarterfinals match against Olympique de Marseille, Emery told journalists that there was a slight possibility Neymar would appear in the Champions League game.

Neymar was injured in Sunday's Ligue 1 victory against Marseille, but the French club has not said for how long he will be out due to the hairline fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot as well as a twisted right ankle.

The coach reiterated that he will be happy if the Brazilian international can play against Real Madrid, but if not, his squad has other players with the ability to perform well.

Neymar joined the French side from Barcelona in the summer transfer window for a record fee of 222 million euro ($263 million), and has scored 29 goals in all competitions since the move.