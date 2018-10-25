Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar (R) leaps to avoid a tackle by Nikola Maksimovic of Napoli during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Parc des Princes in Paris. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Angel Di Maria's goal in stoppage time allowed Paris Saint-Germain to post a 2-2 draw in Wednesday's Champions League Group C contest here against Napoli.

PSG, whose billionaire Qatari owners have spent vast sums in pursuit of a Champions League title, were on the verge of a second defeat that would have sounded the death knell for their hopes in the tournament.

The draw leaves PSG in third place in the group with 4 points, 1 behind Napoli and 2 less than leaders Liverpool, who clobbered Red Star Belgrade 4-0 in Wednesday's other Group C tie.

Winners in all 10 of their Ligue 1 matches this season, PSG continue to struggle in the Champions League and the 50,000 in the stands at Parc des Princes watched the home team fall behind twice to Napoli.

Behind the bench for Napoli was Carlo Ancelotti, a former PSG manager who arrayed his forces with the intent of stifling the star-studded French side to take the crowd out of the match.

While PSG started with energy and Kylian Mbappe created a chance in the 2nd minute, the momentum melted away in the face of Napoli's dominance in midfield.

Dries Mertens had an opportunity to put Napoli on the board in the 24th minute, but his shot hit the cross-bar.

Five minutes later, Lorenzo Insigne converted on a magnificent long ball from Callejon to put the visitors ahead 1-0.

The reaction from the hosts was slow to develop and when Neymar threaded the ball to an onrushing Mbappe in the 38th minute, the French international was bested by Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel adjusted his tactics for the second half and Neymar threatened the Napoli goal in the 50th minute only to be denied by Ospina.

The hosts finally pulled level at the hour mark, when Napoli's Mario Rui inadvertently diverted a Meunier cross into his own net.

As the match entered the final stretch, Napoli surged ahead again with a goal by Mertens and only the last-second heroics of Di Maria rescued PSG.