Paris Saint-Germain club president Nasser Al Khelaifi (R), and Neymar Sr (L), the father and manager of Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr, pose with children at Proyecto Neymar Jr, in Praia Grande, Brazil, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Paris Saint-Germain club president Nasser Al Khelaifi (R), and Neymar Sr (L), the father and manager of Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr, pose with a shirt at Proyecto Neymar Jr, in Praia Grande, Brazil, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Paris Saint-Germain club president Nasser Al Khelaifi and sporting director Antero Henrique traveled to Brazil to spend time with injured superstar Neymar, the player's father disclosed.

The Qatari mogul met with Neymar Jr and his dad, Neymar Sr, at the striker's coastal mansion near Rio de Janeiro.

Brazilian media speculated that al Khelaifi was motivated to make the trip by rumors that his star was thinking of a move to Real Madrid after the Blancos eliminated PSG from the Champions League last week with Neymar sidelined by a foot injury.

The striker underwent surgery March 3 in Brazil and is expected to be fit in time to play for his country in the 2018 World Cup, which gets under way in June.

PSG paid Barcelona a world-record 222 million euros ($264 million) last summer to settle Neymar's buyout clause and bring him to Paris.

Earlier this month, a former Barça club president suggested that Neymar left FC Barcelona for PSG with his eye on a possible future move to Real Madrid.

"For Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain is maybe a step before joining Real Madrid," Joan Laporta said during the Web Sport Congress in Barcelona.

Besides the encounter at the mansion, the PSG executives also paid a visit Tuesday to Proyecto Neymar Jr, the foundation the player and his dad - who is also his manager - established in Praia Grande, Sao Paulo state, to aid children from poor families.