Neymar (L) of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with his teammate Kylian Mbappe after scoring during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between PSG and Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Sept. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe are to be out of action due to injuries the French club confirmed Wednesday.

Neymar strained his right adductor during his national team's 1-0 friendly win over Cameroon Tuesday, while Mbappe bruised his right shoulder during the French national team's 1-0 friendly victory over Uruguay on the same day.

PSG said on the side's official website that both players underwent medical examinations, adding that "they will undergo a 48-hour period of treatment before further evaluation."

PSG is set to host Toulouse on Saturday in a French top-tier Ligue 1 match before facing Liverpool in a key UEFA Champions League group game on Nov. 28.

The French side is third in the CL Group C, just one point behind second-placed Liverpool. A defeat against its English rival could mean PSG's elimination from the Champions League.