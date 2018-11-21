Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe are to be out of action due to injuries the French club confirmed Wednesday.
Neymar strained his right adductor during his national team's 1-0 friendly win over Cameroon Tuesday, while Mbappe bruised his right shoulder during the French national team's 1-0 friendly victory over Uruguay on the same day.
PSG said on the side's official website that both players underwent medical examinations, adding that "they will undergo a 48-hour period of treatment before further evaluation."
PSG is set to host Toulouse on Saturday in a French top-tier Ligue 1 match before facing Liverpool in a key UEFA Champions League group game on Nov. 28.
The French side is third in the CL Group C, just one point behind second-placed Liverpool. A defeat against its English rival could mean PSG's elimination from the Champions League.