Brazilian striker Neymar Jr.'s fans pose outside the Mater Dei hospital, where Neymar underwent surgery on his right foot, Belo Horizonte, Brazil, March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

The Mater Dei hospital, where Brazilian striker Neymar Jr. underwent surgery on his right foot, Belo Horizonte, Brazil, March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

Brazilian national soccer team surgeon Rodrigo Lasmar (R) and French physician Gerard Sallian (L) speak during a press conference about Brazilian striker Neymar Jr.'s surgery at the Mater Dei hospital in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

Neymar, Jr., Paris Saint-Germain's and the Brazilian national team's superstar striker, underwent successful surgery here Saturday morning on his injured right foot, the Ligue 1 club said.

In a statement on its Web site, PSG said the operation went "perfectly" and that in six weeks a report would be issued specifying a possible date for Neymar to resume training.

The operation to repair the fractured fifth metatarsal in Neymar's right foot began at 9 am at the Mater Dei Hospital in Belo Horizonte and was performed by Brazilian national team surgeon Rodrigo Lasmar with the assistance of world-renowned orthopedic specialist Gerard Saillant, a medical adviser to PSG.

The operation ended at around 11:15 am, after which Neymar was taken to his room on the hospital's 16th floor, local media said.

Lasmar said earlier this week that the Brazilian national squad's medical team would help the player recover as quickly as possible.

He urged Brazil's passionate fan base to trust in the process and gave assurances that even if Neymar's recovery were to take three months there would still be time to have the star player ready for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Brazil, one of the title favorites, will play Switzerland in its first World Cup group-stage match on June 17, followed by games against Costa Rica five days later and Serbia on June 27.

It is uncertain if Neymar will stay in Brazil or return to France for his rehabilitation.

Neymar's absence is a big blow for PSG ahead of the second leg of its Champions League round-of-16 clash against Real Madrid at Parc des Prince on Tuesday, when the Ligue 1 side will try to come back after losing 3-1 to Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Feb. 14.

The Brazilian striker is the face of PSG, which paid a world-record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($270.8 million) to acquire Neymar from Spanish-league powerhouse FC Barcelona last summer.