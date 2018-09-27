Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, with Paris Saint-Germain, celebrates after scoring against Reims in their match in Paris on Sept. 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Brazil's Neymar Jr. (l), with Paris Saint-Germain, vies for the ball with Nclomande Ghislain Konan (r), with Reims, in their teams' match in Paris on Sept. 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Uruguay international Edinson Cavani scored twice here Wednesday to lead Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 over Reims as the reigning Ligue 1 champions posted their seventh win in seven outings.

Although Reims got on the board first just two minutes into play at the Parc des Princes, PSG's Cavani scored the equalizer just two minutes later and went ahead on a shot by Neymar in the 23rd minute, after which it was Cavani again just moments before the break for the 3-1 tally.

With the game well in hand, PSG nevertheless continued to go for additional points, with Thomas Meunier - in for the injured Colin Dagba during the first half - doing the honors to seal the match at 4-1, a victory that consolidated PSG's leadership of the French league.

Just seven weeks into the season, albeit with 31 left to play, PSG's dominance already appears virtually unchallenged with the Paris squad eight points ahead of second-place Olympique Marseille in the standings.