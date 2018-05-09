Kylian Mbappe (center) of Paris Saint-Germain tries to split the Les Herbiers defense in the French Cup final on Tuesday, May 8, at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Les Herbiers supporters cheer on their side against Paris Saint-Germain in the French Cup final on Tuesday, May 8, at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani (center) goes up for a ball against Les Herbiers in the French Cup final on Tuesday, May 8, at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the French Cup final against Les Herbiers at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, on Tuesday May 8. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain hoisted the French Cup for a fourth consecutive year after a 2-0 victory here Tuesday over third-division side Les Herbiers.

Based in a town with a population of roughly 16,000, one-fifth the number of seats at the packed Stade de France, Les Herbiers impressed PSG fans and even opposing coach Unai Emery with their spirited performance in the David-vs-Goliath tie.

PSG, with a budget 250 times that of their opponents, dominated play, but Les Herbiers left the pitch with their heads held high after conceding only two goals - one on a penalty - to France's best club.

Even without the injured Neymar, who was watching from the stands, a PSG led on the attack by Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe had the potential to inflict a rout on Les Herbiers.

In fact, the underdogs could have found themselves trailing 3-0 by the 20th minute but for the wood-work around their net, which thwarted Giovani Lo Celso on two occasions and Mbappe once.

The inevitable goal came in the 26th minute on a well-placed shot by Lo Celso from outside the box.

Mbappe thought he had doubled the lead with a strike in the 50th minute only for the goal to be allowed after the Video Assistant Referee spotted a hand-ball by PSG's Marquinhos.

Cavani squandered a pair of chances before drawing a penalty and converting from the spot to make it 2-0 in the 74th minute.

Tuesday's triumph made PSG Brazilian defender Dani Alves the most-decorated footballer in history, with 38 trophies for club and country.