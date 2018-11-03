Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Lille's Nicolas Pepe battle for the ball during a Ligue 1 match in Paris on Friday, Nov. 2. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier (L) in action against Lille's Fode Ballo-Toure during a Ligue 1 match in Paris on Friday, Nov. 2. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (C) scores a goal against Lille during a Ligue 1 match in Paris on Friday, Nov. 2. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar powered Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 victory over Lille here Friday, allowing the hosts to remain a perfect 12-0-0 in Ligue 1.

The reigning champions have 36 points, 11 more than second-place Lille.

As was the case last week against Olympique Marseille, PSG's goals didn't come until the final stretch of the contest at Parc des Princes.

Mbappe, a key member of the France squad that won the World Cup in July, broke the ice in the 70th minute with an assist from Neymar.

The duo combined again in the 84th minute, when it was the Brazilian star's turn to score after a give-and-go with Mbappe.

Nicolas Pepe clawed back a goal for Lille in the 93rd minute, converting from the penalty spot after a hand-ball by PSG defender Thilo Kehrer, but the final whistle sounded before the visitors could get the equalizer.