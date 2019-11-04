Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado poses for a photograph during an interview with EFE on July 31, 2019, in Miami, Florida. EPA-EFE FILE/Giorgio Viera

Walter Mercado, a Puerto Rican astrologer who became famous in the US Hispanic community for his extravagant outfits and predictions, died at a hospital in San Juan, a family friend said Sunday. He was 87.

"It is with immense pain in my heart and sould that I notify you of the passing of my beloved boss and brother Walter Mercado to be with God. We send prayers to His Most Highest for his rest. You will always live in my heart," Willie Acosta, a business partner and friend of the late astrologer, said.

Mercado died on Saturday at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo in San Juan, where he was being treated for kidney failure.