New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer participate in the Puerto Rico Parade in New York on June 12, 2022. EFE/Angel Colmenares

Members of the Puerto Rican community participate in the Puerto Rico Parade in New York on June 12, 2022. EFE/Angel Colmenares

The joy of New York's Puerto Rican community, their music and many of their one-starred flags on a somewhat rainy Sunday flooded Fifth Avenue with the in-person return of their traditional annual parade after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 health crisis.

"I'm Puerto Rican, just so you know it!" was heard loudly from among the 75 floats and the roughly 15,000 people who turned out for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade and parade down the famous New York avenue, which became more and more jammed with people as the day of the parade's 65th anniversary progressed.

The parade kicked off after the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, in which the parade organizers, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Grand Marshal Miguel Cardona, who is also the US secretary of education, did the honors.