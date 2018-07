Dominican pitcher Randy Perez in action during the Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic baseball game at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Puerto Rican Darlin German in action during the Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic baseball game at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Puerto Rican Aldo Mendez (R) in action during the Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic baseball game at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Puerto Rico continued its winning streak at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games by defeating Dominican Republic 4-1 at the Edgar Rentería Stadium on Monday.

The country is now a serious contender for winning the gold in baseball in the Games.

On Sunday, Puerto Rico had beaten Cuba 8-1, breaking the latter's 36-year unbeaten streak in baseball at the Games.

It had also earlier defeated Venezuela 5-3.